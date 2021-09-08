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UK COLUMN NEWS - 8TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK COLUMN NEWS - 8TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HR3Sf4nkomKg/

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.

00:24 - Tax Rises For Privatising Health Care And Destroying SMEs

Sources:
************

Lord Blimoria Statement: - https://bit.ly/3jPBFx4

TPA Article: - https://bit.ly/3BR69F1

NHS Confederation: - https://bit.ly/3jRi1AP




06:43 - Firebreak Is the New Name For Lockdowns

Sources:
***************

'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3BONR7t




08:53 - High Profile FDA Resignations

Sources:
*************

TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3hdIZ41




12:16 - VAERS Data Raises Concerns

Sources:
*************

VAERS: - https://vaers.hhs.gov/

NHS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3BOWqz2

Soton Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/3l8jnGy

G Article: - https://bit.ly/3l3Itq7




21:36 - Was SRS-CoV-2 Modelled As SPARS?

Sources:
*************

JH Document: - https://cutt.ly/qWHekei




25:35 - The MHRA Regulation Racket

Sources:
**************

DFCE Article: - https://bit.ly/2WYeyrG

UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports




33:14 - An Attempt To Establish COVID Vaccine Injury Compensation

Sources:
**************

Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2926



35:55 - UK Column Viewers Email Update




37:45 - Campaign To Repeal Coronavirus Act

Sources:
**************

TCW Article: - https://bit.ly/3DVXeUB




39:42 - Australian UK Column Viewer Email Complaint About Talisman Sabre



42:13 - Tenesee UK Column Viewer Expresses Concern About Law By Agency Regulation



45:33 - Science Minister Fund Future Science Leaders Not Science

Sources:
************

Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3hd2LfS

UKRI FLF: - https://bit.ly/2X1ebfi

Barbara Woodward Elders Speech: - https://bit.ly/3DVF31t



51:16 - Does The French State Exist?

Sources:
**************

ER Article: - https://bit.ly/3hdsVPG



52:46 - The Working Class Are An Impediment To Fascism

Sources:
**************

LG Article: - https://bit.ly/3DZWi1u





58:46- Klaus Schwab And WEF Advocating Gene Editing

Sources:
**************

WEF Article: - https://bit.ly/3tpb2lD




01:09:46 - ProtonMail Is Not Private From The State

Sources:
*************

TC Article: - https://tcrn.ch/3DWDfFm



01:12:22 - Ernst Wolff Speech: - https://bit.ly/3jQZaG4


01:13:44 - Hugo First And The MasterRace Theatre


01:19:25 - Westminster Tunes In To UK Column
Keywords
taxhealth carefascismgene editingmhrafirebreakswefworking classlockdownsklaus schwabsparscoronavirus actvaers datafda resignations
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