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UK COLUMN NEWS - 8TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK COLUMN NEWS - 8TH SEPTEMBER 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HR3Sf4nkomKg/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:24 - Tax Rises For Privatising Health Care And Destroying SMEs
Sources:
************
Lord Blimoria Statement: - https://bit.ly/3jPBFx4
TPA Article: - https://bit.ly/3BR69F1
NHS Confederation: - https://bit.ly/3jRi1AP
06:43 - Firebreak Is the New Name For Lockdowns
Sources:
***************
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3BONR7t
08:53 - High Profile FDA Resignations
Sources:
*************
TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3hdIZ41
12:16 - VAERS Data Raises Concerns
Sources:
*************
VAERS: - https://vaers.hhs.gov/
NHS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3BOWqz2
Soton Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/3l8jnGy
G Article: - https://bit.ly/3l3Itq7
21:36 - Was SRS-CoV-2 Modelled As SPARS?
Sources:
*************
JH Document: - https://cutt.ly/qWHekei
25:35 - The MHRA Regulation Racket
Sources:
**************
DFCE Article: - https://bit.ly/2WYeyrG
UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
33:14 - An Attempt To Establish COVID Vaccine Injury Compensation
Sources:
**************
Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2926
35:55 - UK Column Viewers Email Update
37:45 - Campaign To Repeal Coronavirus Act
Sources:
**************
TCW Article: - https://bit.ly/3DVXeUB
39:42 - Australian UK Column Viewer Email Complaint About Talisman Sabre
42:13 - Tenesee UK Column Viewer Expresses Concern About Law By Agency Regulation
45:33 - Science Minister Fund Future Science Leaders Not Science
Sources:
************
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3hd2LfS
UKRI FLF: - https://bit.ly/2X1ebfi
Barbara Woodward Elders Speech: - https://bit.ly/3DVF31t
51:16 - Does The French State Exist?
Sources:
**************
ER Article: - https://bit.ly/3hdsVPG
52:46 - The Working Class Are An Impediment To Fascism
Sources:
**************
LG Article: - https://bit.ly/3DZWi1u
58:46- Klaus Schwab And WEF Advocating Gene Editing
Sources:
**************
WEF Article: - https://bit.ly/3tpb2lD
01:09:46 - ProtonMail Is Not Private From The State
Sources:
*************
TC Article: - https://tcrn.ch/3DWDfFm
01:12:22 - Ernst Wolff Speech: - https://bit.ly/3jQZaG4
01:13:44 - Hugo First And The MasterRace Theatre
01:19:25 - Westminster Tunes In To UK Column
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HR3Sf4nkomKg/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:24 - Tax Rises For Privatising Health Care And Destroying SMEs
Sources:
************
Lord Blimoria Statement: - https://bit.ly/3jPBFx4
TPA Article: - https://bit.ly/3BR69F1
NHS Confederation: - https://bit.ly/3jRi1AP
06:43 - Firebreak Is the New Name For Lockdowns
Sources:
***************
'i' Article: - https://bit.ly/3BONR7t
08:53 - High Profile FDA Resignations
Sources:
*************
TN Article: - https://bit.ly/3hdIZ41
12:16 - VAERS Data Raises Concerns
Sources:
*************
VAERS: - https://vaers.hhs.gov/
NHS Statement: - https://bit.ly/3BOWqz2
Soton Uni Article: - https://bit.ly/3l8jnGy
G Article: - https://bit.ly/3l3Itq7
21:36 - Was SRS-CoV-2 Modelled As SPARS?
Sources:
*************
JH Document: - https://cutt.ly/qWHekei
25:35 - The MHRA Regulation Racket
Sources:
**************
DFCE Article: - https://bit.ly/2WYeyrG
UKC Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
33:14 - An Attempt To Establish COVID Vaccine Injury Compensation
Sources:
**************
Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2926
35:55 - UK Column Viewers Email Update
37:45 - Campaign To Repeal Coronavirus Act
Sources:
**************
TCW Article: - https://bit.ly/3DVXeUB
39:42 - Australian UK Column Viewer Email Complaint About Talisman Sabre
42:13 - Tenesee UK Column Viewer Expresses Concern About Law By Agency Regulation
45:33 - Science Minister Fund Future Science Leaders Not Science
Sources:
************
Gov't Statement: - https://bit.ly/3hd2LfS
UKRI FLF: - https://bit.ly/2X1ebfi
Barbara Woodward Elders Speech: - https://bit.ly/3DVF31t
51:16 - Does The French State Exist?
Sources:
**************
ER Article: - https://bit.ly/3hdsVPG
52:46 - The Working Class Are An Impediment To Fascism
Sources:
**************
LG Article: - https://bit.ly/3DZWi1u
58:46- Klaus Schwab And WEF Advocating Gene Editing
Sources:
**************
WEF Article: - https://bit.ly/3tpb2lD
01:09:46 - ProtonMail Is Not Private From The State
Sources:
*************
TC Article: - https://tcrn.ch/3DWDfFm
01:12:22 - Ernst Wolff Speech: - https://bit.ly/3jQZaG4
01:13:44 - Hugo First And The MasterRace Theatre
01:19:25 - Westminster Tunes In To UK Column
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