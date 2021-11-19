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The Great PCR Testing Scam
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59 views • November 19, 2021
An April 2020 study in the European Journal of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases showed that to get 100% confirmed real positives, the PCR test must be run at Cycle Thresholds (CTs) of 17. Above 17 CTs, the accuracy of the test drops dramatically. By the time you get to 33 cycles, the accuracy rate is a mere 20%, meaning 80% are false positives. Beyond 34 cycles, your chance of a positive PCR test being a true positive shrinks to zero. By running PCR tests at 40 to 45 amplification cycles, you end up with the false appearance of an outbreak, and this grossly flawed testing scheme is what government leaders are basing their mask mandates and lockdown orders on.
More Information:
https://freedommovement.info/social/post/451
More Information:
https://freedommovement.info/social/post/451
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