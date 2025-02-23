I'd Rather Have Jesus | Selah | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Came across another beautiful song written in honor of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ; hope I did the video justice, though I am so unworthy of Him. Praying one day the Lord will have mercy and remember me as I continue my walk down the Narrow Way in search of Jesus.
WayfaringGal.com
Lyrics
I’d rather have Jesus than silver or gold
I’d rather be His than have riches untold
I’d rather have Jesus than houses or lands
I’d rather be led by His nail-pierced hand
Than to be the king of a vast domain
And be held in sin’s dread sway
I’d rather have Jesus than anything
This world affords today
I’d rather have Jesus than men’s applause
I’d rather be faithful to His dear cause
I’d rather have Jesus than world-wide fame
I’d rather be true to His holy Name
Than to be the king of a vast domain
And be held in sin’s dread sway
I’d rather have Jesus than anything
This world affords today
He’s fairer than lilies of rarest bloom
He’s sweeter than honey from out the comb
He’s all that my hungering spirit needs
I’d rather have Jesus and let Him lead
Than to be the king of a vast domain
And be held in sin’s dread sway
I’d rather have Jesus than anything
This world affords today
Than to be the king of a vast domain
And be held in sin’s dread sway
I’d rather have Jesus than anything
This world affords today
And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me. (Matt 10:38)