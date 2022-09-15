The Great Reset | 23 Aspects of The Great Reset Including:

Nano-Bots In Your Mind, The Anthropocene, Operation Gilgamesh, Prince Charles, CERN, Shiva, Walletmore, CRISPR, 666 Symbolism and More

The Great Reset | Klaus Schwab & Prince Charles 1992 | "After 50 Years of Trying to Champion This Cause Finally We Are Willing to Change Our Trajectory. We Need a Vast Military Style Campaign...With Trillions As HIS Disposal..." - https://rumble.com/v1jgafw-the-great-reset-klaus-schwab-and-prince-charles-1992-.html

What Is the Great Reset All About? Putting Nano-Bots In Your Mind?

What Is the Anthropocene? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/08/what-is-the-anthropocene-and-why-does-it-matter/

Do They Want to Remove 94% of the Earth’s Population? https://rumble.com/v1gx0ah-the-great-reset-did-the-world-economic-forum-recommend-killing-94-of-the-ea.html

Is Their Playbook “Brave New World?” https://rumble.com/v1iwfn3-brave-new-world-what-is-the.html

Why Do the Elites Love Yuval Noah Harari and Revere Him As Their Prophet? https://rumble.com/v1hyx5h-yuval-noah-harari-.html

Why Is Yuval Noah Harari Trying to Create Half-Humans and Half-Lions? Operation Gilgamesh https://rumble.com/v1htr4r-yuval-noah-harari-transhumanism-the-singularity-and-the-the-gilgamesh-proje.html

Why Is Prince Charles Referring to the Antichrist? https://rumble.com/v1jcsdu-king-charles-we-need-a-vast-military-style-campaign....html

Why Is CERN Located On Top of the Former Temple of Apollo? “11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.” - Revelation 9:11 - https://rumble.com/v1ayyaw-cern-connecting-the-dots-the-great-reset-covid-19-vaccines-cern-july-5th-20.html

Why Is CERN’S Logo 666?- https://rumble.com/v1cpml9-666-.html

Why Is the World Economic Forum’s Logo 666? - https://rumble.com/v1cpml9-666-.html

Why Is Shiva Located Inside the World Health Organization? - https://rumble.com/v1b9d3z-cern-why-does-cern-have-a-666-logo.html

Why Is CERN Located 6.66 Miles from the World Economic Forum?

Inflation | Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Poor Dad Author) Predicts,"The End Is Near for the U.S. Dollar System. The Great Reset Will Be the Collapse of the Dollar." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1j1pmt-robert-kiyosaki-the-end-is-near-for-the-u.s.-dollar-system..html

What Is Walletmor? https://rumble.com/v10yvaj-the-great-reset-the-implantable-microchips-in-the-right-hand-or-in-forehead.html

Why Are They Trying to Change Human DNA? - https://rumble.com/v1f53lr-crispr-jennifer-doudna.html

Why Did Grimes Write We Appreciate Power? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA

Why does Microsoft have a patent with a WO-2020-060606 publication number? - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO202006060

Revelation 13: 16-18 - “16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” - Revelation 13: 16-18 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A16-18&version=KJV

Why did CERN name the internet “WWW” which is “666” in Hebrew? - https://rumble.com/v1cpml9-666-.html

Russia-China | Are Russia and China Teaming Up to Work Together In the Arctic? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1htyo5-russia-china-are-russia-and-china-teaming-up-to-work-together-in-the-arctic.html

Why is the Word Corona 666? - https://www.facebook.com/ieperfest/photos/corona-666-oooh-nooofuckcorona-letsbeatcovid19-socialdistancing-staysafe-metal/10157813796120255/

Why Is the Google Chrome Logo 666? - https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-Google-Chrome-logo-supposed-to-be

The United Nations Placed the “Guardian of Nations” Statue In Front of the United Nations Building Located At 405 East 42nd Street New York, New York 10017 **See https://twitter.com/un_photo/status/1458178013082816513?lang=en

**Watch - United Nations "Guardian of Nations" Statue | Why Does the United National Sculpture Look Like the Beast Described In Daniel 7 and Revelation 13? https://rumble.com/v1clxtv-united-nations-guardian-of-nations-statue.html

Raymond Kurzweil | Yuval Noah Harari, Elon Musk and Ray Kurzweil On Eternal Life, "We Will Actually Be Able to Back Ourselves Up." - Raymond Kurzweil | Yuval Noah Harari, Elon Musk and Ray Kurzweil On Eternal Life, "We Will Actually Be Able to Back Ourselves Up. WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1inkfn-raymond-kurzweil-.html