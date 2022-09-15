The Great Reset | 23 Aspects of The Great Reset Including:

Nano-Bots In Your Mind, The Anthropocene, Operation Gilgamesh, Prince Charles, CERN, Shiva, Walletmore, CRISPR, 666 Symbolism and More
The Great Reset | Klaus Schwab & Prince Charles 1992 | "After 50 Years of Trying to Champion This Cause Finally We Are Willing to Change Our Trajectory. We Need a Vast Military Style Campaign...With Trillions As HIS Disposal..." - https://rumble.com/v1jgafw-the-great-reset-klaus-schwab-and-prince-charles-1992-.html
What Is the Great Reset All About? Putting Nano-Bots In Your Mind?
What Is the Anthropocene? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/08/what-is-the-anthropocene-and-why-does-it-matter/
Do They Want to Remove 94% of the Earth’s Population? https://rumble.com/v1gx0ah-the-great-reset-did-the-world-economic-forum-recommend-killing-94-of-the-ea.html
Is Their Playbook “Brave New World?” https://rumble.com/v1iwfn3-brave-new-world-what-is-the.html
Why Do the Elites Love Yuval Noah Harari and Revere Him As Their Prophet? https://rumble.com/v1hyx5h-yuval-noah-harari-.html
Why Is Yuval Noah Harari Trying to Create Half-Humans and Half-Lions? Operation Gilgamesh https://rumble.com/v1htr4r-yuval-noah-harari-transhumanism-the-singularity-and-the-the-gilgamesh-proje.html
Why Is Prince Charles Referring to the Antichrist? https://rumble.com/v1jcsdu-king-charles-we-need-a-vast-military-style-campaign....html
Why Is CERN Located On Top of the Former Temple of Apollo? “11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.” - Revelation 9:11 - https://rumble.com/v1ayyaw-cern-connecting-the-dots-the-great-reset-covid-19-vaccines-cern-july-5th-20.html
Why Is CERN’S Logo 666?- https://rumble.com/v1cpml9-666-.html
Why Is the World Economic Forum’s Logo 666? - https://rumble.com/v1cpml9-666-.html
Why Is Shiva Located Inside the World Health Organization? - https://rumble.com/v1b9d3z-cern-why-does-cern-have-a-666-logo.html
Why Is CERN Located 6.66 Miles from the World Economic Forum?
Inflation | Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Poor Dad Author) Predicts,"The End Is Near for the U.S. Dollar System. The Great Reset Will Be the Collapse of the Dollar." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1j1pmt-robert-kiyosaki-the-end-is-near-for-the-u.s.-dollar-system..html
What Is Walletmor? https://rumble.com/v10yvaj-the-great-reset-the-implantable-microchips-in-the-right-hand-or-in-forehead.html
Why Are They Trying to Change Human DNA? - https://rumble.com/v1f53lr-crispr-jennifer-doudna.html
Why Did Grimes Write We Appreciate Power? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA
Why does Microsoft have a patent with a WO-2020-060606 publication number? - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO202006060
Revelation 13: 16-18 - “16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” - Revelation 13: 16-18 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A16-18&version=KJV
Why did CERN name the internet “WWW” which is “666” in Hebrew? - https://rumble.com/v1cpml9-666-.html
Russia-China | Are Russia and China Teaming Up to Work Together In the Arctic? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1htyo5-russia-china-are-russia-and-china-teaming-up-to-work-together-in-the-arctic.html
Why is the Word Corona 666? - https://www.facebook.com/ieperfest/photos/corona-666-oooh-nooofuckcorona-letsbeatcovid19-socialdistancing-staysafe-metal/10157813796120255/
Why Is the Google Chrome Logo 666? - https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-Google-Chrome-logo-supposed-to-be
The United Nations Placed the “Guardian of Nations” Statue In Front of the United Nations Building Located At 405 East 42nd Street New York, New York 10017 **See https://twitter.com/un_photo/status/1458178013082816513?lang=en
**Watch - United Nations "Guardian of Nations" Statue | Why Does the United National Sculpture Look Like the Beast Described In Daniel 7 and Revelation 13? https://rumble.com/v1clxtv-united-nations-guardian-of-nations-statue.html
Raymond Kurzweil | Yuval Noah Harari, Elon Musk and Ray Kurzweil On Eternal Life, "We Will Actually Be Able to Back Ourselves Up." - Raymond Kurzweil | Yuval Noah Harari, Elon Musk and Ray Kurzweil On Eternal Life, "We Will Actually Be Able to Back Ourselves Up. WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1inkfn-raymond-kurzweil-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.