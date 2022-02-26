X22 Report B 02. 25. 22.

Ep 2712b - The Priority Is To Clean Out Bad Actors, The World Is Helping, We Are Not Alone⚡ Get The #1 Gadget For Blackouts Here: ⚡Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFFThe number one priority is to clean out the bad actors. The [DS] and fake news are trying to push the idea that Putin is starting WWIII, this is not WWIII this is destroying their system, the world is helping. Trump and the patriots knew this day would come and certain deals needed to be made to remove the corrupt. The neo nazi are preparing to fight back, the people were given weapons, is this for Russia or for the neo nazis. The [DS] will fight back, they are fighting for their lives and Putin is already pushing to sit down and talk about surrender.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.