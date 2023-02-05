https://gettr.com/post/p27dedu5ec6

2/4/2023 Miles Guo: What is even worse than the CCP spy balloons? The CCP has positioned military facilities around the front door of the United States, from which the CCP could launch attacks on the US homeland at any time

#SpyBalloon #Bahamas #CCPMilitaryFacilityInBahamas #portableWeapons #Cuba #Alaska #Florida





2/4/2023 文贵直播：比中共间谍气球更可怕的是，中共早就在美国家门口布置了随时可以向美国本土发起攻击的军事设施

#间谍气球 #巴哈马 #中共巴哈马军事设施 #便携式武器 #古巴 #阿拉斯加 #佛罗里达