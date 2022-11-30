'Flame Revolution' In Communist China Sparking Global Relay Protests

https://gnews.org/articles/540435
Summary：On the night of November 26, people gathered on Urumqi（乌鲁木齐） Road in Shanghai chanted CCP, step down! Xi Jinping, step down! More and more local residents and university students have joined the protest relay against the Communist regime.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.