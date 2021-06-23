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LEAKED CALL: GOP Politician Threatens To Send HIT SQUAD After Rival (2021-6-22)
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250 views • June 23, 2021
During a call that was recorded before he became a candidate, Florida Republican William Braddock repeatedly warned an activist to not support GOP candidate Anna Paulina Luna in the Republican primary for a Florida congressional seat because he had access to "Russian-Ukrainian hit squads."
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