Dr. Rashid Buttar expone las mentiras detrás del Covid-19 (subtítulos español)

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Dr. Rashid A. Buttar became an Eagle Scout at the age of 14, becoming the youngest person in the US to get his Eagle in 1980. Dr. Buttar graduated high school at age 17 and received his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis with a double major in Biology and Theology at age 21. Dr. Buttar then attended medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating with his medical degree at age 25.
Out of Shadows - Fuera de las sombras (subtítulos español)
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El Dr. Rashid A. Buttar se convirtió en Eagle Scout a la edad de 14 años, convirtiéndose en la persona más joven de Estados Unidos en conseguir su Eagle en 1980. El Dr. Buttar se graduó en el instituto a los 17 años y se licenció en la Universidad de Washington en San Luis con una doble especialización en Biología y Teología a los 21 años. A continuación, el Dr. Buttar asistió a la Facultad de Medicina y Cirugía Osteopática de la Universidad de Medicina y Ciencias de la Salud en Des Moines, Iowa, y se licenció en medicina a los 25 años.
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