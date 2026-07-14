RT News - July 14 2026 6AM GMT

July 14, 2026

rt.com









The night sky is once again lit up by explosions over the Middle East - as Iran and the US exchange another round of strikes, with no sign of either side backing down. Iran strikes two UEA flagged tankers in the Strait of Hormuz - killing one Indian citizen and wounding eight others. Tehran blames Washington for endangering lives with its naval blockade. The Houthis strike a Saudi Arabian airfield - in response to a recent attack by the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government on Sanaa international airport. Russia's security services thwart a massive Ukrainian plot to launch drone attacks on strategic military sites within the Moscow region involving foreign nationals.





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