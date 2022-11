Mass Flyer Drop! New Shirts.

We're gonna do another mass flyer drop with the Children's Health Defense ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ Chapter flyers soon guys!





Can't wait for that one, keep an eye on the Telegram channel for more deets as they arrive. https://t.me/RoobsFlyers





If you wanna grab one of our new shirts or snap up the last of the ladies shirts at bargain basement prices!, please go here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-shop





Enjoy your Saturday arvo guys.





๐Ÿป





Join Roobs Flyers ~





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08





Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs





Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers





Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers





Co-Op of Everything - https://coopofeverything.com.au/members/roobs/





Subscribe to our magazine here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





http://roobsflyers.com/





Thanks for watching.





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





All rights reserved.