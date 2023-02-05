WEF Just Issued Their Biggest CRISIS Warning Yet

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MIRRORED from Redacted
3 Feb 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lAqn8DAkTs&ab_channel=Redacted
The World Economic Forum has a new word called "Polycrisis". These globalists now tell us that we are about to face multiple massive crisis at the same time. Is this fear mongering at a level 10? We'll show you and you decide for yourself.