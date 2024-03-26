This GUY!!! 🕺Scott Lobaido gets arrested again for throwing pizza at NYC city hall. 🍕

Artist Scott Lobaido Throws Pizza in City Hall NYC & Gets ARRESTED!
CITY HALL, Manhattan - At around 12:00 pm people gathered in front of City Hall organized by Scott LoBaido to throw pizza over the gates of City Hall to protest measures taken by the city council which may affect small pizza shops.
aired 3.20.24
