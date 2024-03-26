Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This GUY!!! 🕺Scott Lobaido gets arrested again for throwing pizza at NYC city hall. 🍕
channel image
GalacticStorm
2226 Subscribers
Shop now
19 views
Published a day ago

Artist Scott Lobaido Throws Pizza in City Hall NYC & Gets ARRESTED!

CITY HALL, Manhattan - At around 12:00 pm people gathered in front of City Hall organized by Scott LoBaido to throw pizza over the gates of City Hall to protest measures taken by the city council which may affect small pizza shops.


aired 3.20.24

Details: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6349334...

Keywords
scott lobaidothrows pizzain city hall nyc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket