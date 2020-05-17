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U.Ks Hidden Shadows
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64 views • May 17, 2020
UK's Hidden Shadows is a new documentary examining the recent history of allegations of child abuse and cover-ups within the British establishment. Filmed over the course of a year, the 90-minute documentary features interviews with victims of child abuse, journalists and police whistle-blowers. Each interview offers a unique insight into the alleged Westminster VIP paedophile ring that has darkened politics for the last five decades.
UK's Hidden Shadows was inspired by Out of Shadows: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/ the brilliant exposé on how Hollywood and the mainstream media manipulate the multitudes by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Directed by Mike Smith, you can watch Out of Shadows on YouTube here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY8Nf...
We are not part of the USA-based Out of Shadows group. We are a London-based group operating independently.
UK's Hidden Shadows will be free to watch on all platforms. This Vimeo page was set up only for Shaun Attwood’s YouTube viewers who wanted to contribute to the production costs and to view the video before its official release here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/outofshado...
We hope to follow up this documentary with films about Jimmy Savile and Madeline McCann, which will also be free for everybody to watch.
Thank you for your support!
Shaun Attwood and Underground Films
Watch the full interviews with the experts featured in our doc:
Wilfred Wong:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgvuh...
Paul Page:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkCn_...
Anna Brees:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cna6A...
David 1st interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DtV8...
David 2nd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaI26...
Sonia Poulton 1st interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23Lv0...
Sonia Poulton 2nd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNJHh...
Sonia Poulton 3rd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xFBW...
Jon Wedger 1st interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9Tsc...
Jon Wedger 2nd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kDHd...
Michael Tarraga 1st interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXujR...
Michael Tarraga 2nd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26prn...
Watch more true crime podcasts: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Support production of the true crime podcast at:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shaunattwood
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/SAttwood
JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfundi...
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/true-cr...
Merch:
Books: https://shaunattwood.com/shaun/books/
Wild Man T-shirts: https://everpress.com/wildman
Advertised book: Clinton Bush and CIA Conspiracies: From The Boys on the Tracks to Jeffrey Epstein: https://shaunattwood.com/book/clinton...
Filmed by James Esposito: http://www.undergroundfilms.co.uk/
Sound by Joe Adams https://www.audioavalanche.co.uk/
Filmed in Spiral Studios: http://spiralstudios.co.uk/
#princeandrew #epstein #savile
Electronic music channel Bukowski have agreed to source music for future documentary productions. They are a YouTube channel specialising in releasing and promoting electronic music, ranging in all genres from lofi to soundtrack and dub techno. Check out what they do with the link below. If you want to support them please subscribe to their channel. Also they are keen to work with musicians so please get in touch through their Soundcloud link if you're interested in collaborating on something. Especially keen to hear from anyone interested in helping to produce music for documentary.
www.youtube.com/bukowskitv
www.soundcloud.com/bukowski-tv
This film has been created for educational purposes and all materials have been used in good faith, abiding with fair use copyright law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
UK's Hidden Shadows was inspired by Out of Shadows: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/ the brilliant exposé on how Hollywood and the mainstream media manipulate the multitudes by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Directed by Mike Smith, you can watch Out of Shadows on YouTube here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY8Nf...
We are not part of the USA-based Out of Shadows group. We are a London-based group operating independently.
UK's Hidden Shadows will be free to watch on all platforms. This Vimeo page was set up only for Shaun Attwood’s YouTube viewers who wanted to contribute to the production costs and to view the video before its official release here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/outofshado...
We hope to follow up this documentary with films about Jimmy Savile and Madeline McCann, which will also be free for everybody to watch.
Thank you for your support!
Shaun Attwood and Underground Films
Watch the full interviews with the experts featured in our doc:
Wilfred Wong:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgvuh...
Paul Page:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkCn_...
Anna Brees:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cna6A...
David 1st interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DtV8...
David 2nd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaI26...
Sonia Poulton 1st interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23Lv0...
Sonia Poulton 2nd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNJHh...
Sonia Poulton 3rd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xFBW...
Jon Wedger 1st interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9Tsc...
Jon Wedger 2nd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kDHd...
Michael Tarraga 1st interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXujR...
Michael Tarraga 2nd interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26prn...
Watch more true crime podcasts: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Support production of the true crime podcast at:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shaunattwood
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/SAttwood
JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfundi...
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/true-cr...
Merch:
Books: https://shaunattwood.com/shaun/books/
Wild Man T-shirts: https://everpress.com/wildman
Advertised book: Clinton Bush and CIA Conspiracies: From The Boys on the Tracks to Jeffrey Epstein: https://shaunattwood.com/book/clinton...
Filmed by James Esposito: http://www.undergroundfilms.co.uk/
Sound by Joe Adams https://www.audioavalanche.co.uk/
Filmed in Spiral Studios: http://spiralstudios.co.uk/
#princeandrew #epstein #savile
Electronic music channel Bukowski have agreed to source music for future documentary productions. They are a YouTube channel specialising in releasing and promoting electronic music, ranging in all genres from lofi to soundtrack and dub techno. Check out what they do with the link below. If you want to support them please subscribe to their channel. Also they are keen to work with musicians so please get in touch through their Soundcloud link if you're interested in collaborating on something. Especially keen to hear from anyone interested in helping to produce music for documentary.
www.youtube.com/bukowskitv
www.soundcloud.com/bukowski-tv
This film has been created for educational purposes and all materials have been used in good faith, abiding with fair use copyright law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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