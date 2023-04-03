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Robert F. Kennedy Jr & Sasha Latypova Say the COVID Vaccines Were a 'Huge Military Operation'
"The involvement of the drug companies is kind of window dressing...they essentially paid the pharmaceutical companies for their brand name so people would think they were getting something from Pfizer or Moderna."
Full Video: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/military-covid-vaccines-rfk-jr-podcast/