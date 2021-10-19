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America Sleeps As Her Enemies Prepare To Strike
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3940 views • October 19, 2021
China secretly tests a doomsday weapon. Our enemies have used Biden to weaken America, and they are preparing to destroy us once and for all. Yet most Americans won't believe it is true, no matter what.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1:17 Stinchfield on China's Hypersonic missile launch
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
00:00 Frank Gaffney on War Room with Seve Bannon
https://rumble.com/vnx41s-kinetic-phase-of-war-with-china-can-kick-in-at-any-moment.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1:17 Stinchfield on China's Hypersonic missile launch
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
00:00 Frank Gaffney on War Room with Seve Bannon
https://rumble.com/vnx41s-kinetic-phase-of-war-with-china-can-kick-in-at-any-moment.html
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