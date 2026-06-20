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The Wedding Garment: This is of Uttmost Importance to be caught up when Jesus comes on 6/21-22/2026 Rom4:5 Zeph2:3 Psalms 15, 24 & 85. Micah 6:8 Repent.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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PENTECOST RAPTURE_JUNE 21-22. #rapture #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Y_DjHTdx-U&list=RD5Y_DjHTdx-U&start_radio=1

WE ARE SO CLOSE TO JESUS’ RETURN!! DO NOT BE DISCOURAGED!! HE IS AT THE DOOR! 🚪 🪽🎺🌈✝️

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6G_zauwGZA

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534

This is from someone else, their words of the wedding garment: In Matthew 22, the wedding garment symbolizes righteousness and the proper spiritual preparation required to enter the kingdom of heaven. The parable describes a king who invites guests to a wedding feast, and one guest is found without the appropriate garment and is consequently cast out. This garment is often understood as representing the "robes of righteousness" provided by Christ, signifying the inner transformation and holiness necessary to accept Gods invitation.

The imagery connects to the idea that just as guests must wear suitable attire for a royal wedding, believers must be clothed in righteousness—meaning a life aligned with Gods will and grace. This righteousness is not something one can earn by works alone but is granted through faith and the redemptive work of Jesus. The garment thus serves as a metaphor for spiritual readiness, purity, and the acceptance of Gods salvation.

In essence, the wedding garment highlights the importance of responding to Gods call with genuine faith and moral integrity. It warns against complacency or superficial acceptance of Gods invitation without true repentance and transformation. The parable underscores that entering Gods kingdom requires more than just showing up; it demands being properly "clothed" in righteousness, reflecting a heart changed by grace.


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healthnewsgodgospellovecrossjesussalvationmiraclerapturefaithliveprophesyheartrepentshareobeybookshopefastpraypromise
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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