Strange (2024???) Prophecy: Three Leaders Killed in 1 Month

As we continue looking to the hyper-relevant pages of end times Scripture, the most hidden gems of the Bible, and the urgent prophetic message that this final generation must pay attention to...





...There is an unprecedented passage of Scripture that we need to examine together tonight.





There have been many empires and kingdoms that have risen and fallen throughout history. The Two Houses of Israel each fell in their own time. The North was first to completely fall to the Assyrians in 721 BC. The South was next to fall to Babylon in 586 BC.





But, neither of those kingdoms had "three leaders" that were cut off / destroyed within the exact timeframe of "one month." These bone-chilling words of prophecy can be found within Zechariah 11. And we will take a closer look at what might *possibly* be unfolding during the WW3 cycle of 2024.





Brace yourself.





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:





📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🥊 Let's Get Ready To Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OVB

🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌿 Get ORGANIC Superfood Nutrition: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/prepare