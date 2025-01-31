BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We Are Living In A 'Leave The World Behind' Movie Scenario-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 31 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
97 followers
65 views • 3 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, January has been an absolutely crazy month if you’re a fan of conspiracy theory, and an incredible month if you’re a regular reader of the King James Bible. How crazy is it right now? Glad you asked. It is so crazy right now that yesterday we posted a video to X showing the CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel admitting they had 100,000 vials of COVID-19 vaccine in 2019 before the Pandemic started, and he finished by ‘predicting’ a pandemic was coming in 2020. There it is, proof positive that the whole thing was a prearranged setup created by the New World Order. What was the reaction? No one cared, a few shrugged and mumbled some stuff, but by and large it had little effect on anyone at all. As of this writing it has yet to reach 1K views. Had we posted this at any time in 2021, 2022 or 2023 it would have caused a viral social media firestorm with untold millions of views. What changed? In 2025, people are so overwhelmed by abnormal event after abnormal event, we’ve become numb to it all. What used to be exciting high-level conspiracy theory spoken of only by “those in the know” has become the everyday chat around the cracker barrel in rural areas like Jackson, Mississippi. Every day so far in this opening month of January 2025, we have brought you story after story showing you the intense end times activity threatening to split America right down the middle, are you paying attention? On this episode, we lay it all out on the table and string the pieces together for you.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
Related videos
