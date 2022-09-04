FAITH IN GOD AND IN HIS WORD 3, Psalm 23:1-6; Hebrews 11:1-10; Genesis 1:1-4; 4:1-5, 20220903

FAITH IN GOD AND IN HIS WORD 3, Psalm 23:1-6; Hebrews 11:1-11; Genesis 1:1-4; 4:1-5. 20220903Psalm 23:1-6 - A Psalm of David.

1 The LORD is my Shepherd; I shall not want.

2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me beside the still waters.

3 He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the paths of Righteousness for His Name’s sake.

4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me.

5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies:

Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life:

and I will dwell in the House of the LORD for ever. Amen!

Hebrews 11:1-10 -

1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. AKJV

1 Now faith is the assurance (the confirmation, ]the title deed) of the things [we] hope for, being the proof of things [we] do not see and the conviction of their reality [faith perceiving as real fact what is not revealed to the senses]. AMPC

2 For by it the elders obtained a good report.

3 Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of GOD, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.

4 By faith Abel offered unto GOD a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, GOD testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.

5 By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because GOD had translated him: for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased GOD.

6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to GOD must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.

7 By faith Noah, being warned of GOD of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by the which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith.

8 By faith Abraham, when he was called to go out into a place which he should after receive for an inheritance, obeyed; and he went out, not knowing whither he went.

9 By faith he sojourned in the land of promise, as in a strange country, dwelling in tabernacles with Isaac and Jacob, the heirs with him of the same promise:

10 for he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is GOD.