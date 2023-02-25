Loud Explosions at Kiev Warehouse

Loud explosions thunder (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/15123?single) out of Kiev warehouse as fire grows and spreads to 2,000km.
Firefighters still unable to bring the fire under control.
Earlier this was reported. A fire in a warehouse at a factory in Kyiv blazes over an area of about 2 thousand square meters
According to Mayor Klitschko, the fire occurred in a warehouse on the territory of one of the enterprises. The fire has spread to 2,000 square meters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.