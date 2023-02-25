Create New Account
Loud Explosions at Kiev Warehouse
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Loud explosions thunder (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/15123?single) out of Kiev warehouse as fire grows and spreads to 2,000km.

Firefighters still unable to bring the fire under control.

Earlier this was reported. A fire in a warehouse at a factory in Kyiv blazes over an area of about 2 thousand square meters

According to Mayor Klitschko, the fire occurred in a warehouse on the territory of one of the enterprises. The fire has spread to 2,000 square meters

