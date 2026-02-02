EXCLUSIVE: SAM TRIPOLI EXPOSES THE REAL CULPRITS! - Who Really Controls Politicians? - Epstein Files

FIND Sam Tripoli's podcasts and events here:

https://samtripoli.com/





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson talks with comedian and podcaster Sam Tripoli about who really runs the world, controls politicians and sets world policy.





Lots of blame is pointed at puppet masters at the top, but who is above the top? This is a question often overlooked. Is it interdimensional? Or are there literally just a bunch of people in a room?





We talk with Sam Tripoli on what he thinks, the ancient Babylonian cult as well as the psychological operation pushing people to blindly support war and military police in the streets as we are told we must either support mass migration or support a police state following the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.





Sam of course famously predicted the riots we see today back in 2023 on Joe Rogan's podcast.





Sam also breaks down his thoughts on the latest traunch of 3 million Epstein Files and an interview. How many of the files are real? How are they being used to manipulate people? What government did Epstein really work for?





Finally, Sam also digs into the issues of free speech and the zombie algorithms restricting people like us from being seen.





Comedians are clearly one of the most important bastions of free speech and are often an indicator of where we are at in society with speech.





Sam has many podcasts including Tin Foil Hat, Broken Simulation and is a panelist on the new Word War Debates which is already breaking the internet.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026