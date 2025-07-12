Tucker Carlson on amnesty for farm workers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NOW - Tucker: "What do I think about amnesty for farm workers?! I think it's the most grotesque thing I've ever heard! Are you joking?! Amnesty for farm wor—We have like, 60 million illegal aliens in the country!"
Source @disclosetv
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net