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The Truth About Why Adam Schiff Is A Bug Eyed Pencil Neck
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820 views • September 28, 2019
Attorney Robert Barnes joins Owen in-studio to expose the insanity on the left and reveal why President Trump calls Adam Schiff "Liddle Adam Schiff".
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