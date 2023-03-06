🇬🇧 Leaked Messages Expose Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock: When Do We Deploy The New Variant?





Video of UK Health Secretary at the time Matt Hancock deploying "new variant" a few days after scheming to "frighten the pants off everyone" to "get proper behavior" change from the public in Dec 2020 with the assistance of the mainstream media.





“When do we deploy the new variant?”





These people should be locked up for what they orchestrated. The casual disdain with which they speak about the public when scheming would not be unique to Matt Hancock, more reason we should petition for all communications between government officials to be made public.





Credit Real Rukshan

