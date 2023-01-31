Wow... Rep Chip Roy Calls Rep Maxine Waters A Socialist To Her Face which she denies

Wow... Rep Chip Roy Calls Rep Maxine Waters A Socialist To Her FaceChip Roy reads a statement made my Waters in the past outloud: "So 'this liberal will be all about socializing, will be all about basically taking over and the government running all of your companies.' You disagree with that? You now denounce that statement?"
Source:
https://rumble.com/v27w6ca-wow...-rep-chip-roy-calls-rep-maxine-waters-a-socialist-to-her-face.html
