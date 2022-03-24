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Hunter's Laptop Is The Key To The NWO
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295 views • March 24, 2022
As the New York Post reports "It’s not until the 24th paragraph that the story mentions emails involving Hunter Biden and his associates in those deals, followed by these two sentences: “Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”.... It took the Gray Lady nearly 17 months to grudgingly concede even a fraction of what New York Post readers learned in October 2020. Of course, Times readers would have learned all that too if their paper were still in the news business instead of being a running dog for Democrats." Ouch
Why would Biden do this? Because it is a greasy slippery slope to Biden's involvement in massive pay to play corruption and quite possibly further impending incriminating compromising blackmail of crusty ol Joe himself.
The US Company Metabiota Inc. was awarded $18.4 million federal contracts under the Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency program in Georgia and Ukraine for scientific and technical consulting services. Metabiota researches global field-based biological threat research, pathogen discovery, outbreak response and clinical trials. Metabiota Inc. was awarded $3.1 million (2012-2015) for work in Sierra Leone – one of the countries at the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak.
According to the Gateway Pundit, Hunter Biden's investment company Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) funded San Francisco-based Metabiota as early as 2014. RSTP’s website also showed Metabiota as one of the companies it has invested in. Metabiota then partnered with Black & Veatch (B&V), a company with ties to the Department of Defense, to set up the labs in Ukraine.
The cover up of Hunter Biden's laptop is far more than his twisted crackhead lifestyle. Those emails are crucial to stopping Joe Biden's luist for a New World Order, no matter the price.
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Why would Biden do this? Because it is a greasy slippery slope to Biden's involvement in massive pay to play corruption and quite possibly further impending incriminating compromising blackmail of crusty ol Joe himself.
The US Company Metabiota Inc. was awarded $18.4 million federal contracts under the Pentagon’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency program in Georgia and Ukraine for scientific and technical consulting services. Metabiota researches global field-based biological threat research, pathogen discovery, outbreak response and clinical trials. Metabiota Inc. was awarded $3.1 million (2012-2015) for work in Sierra Leone – one of the countries at the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak.
According to the Gateway Pundit, Hunter Biden's investment company Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) funded San Francisco-based Metabiota as early as 2014. RSTP’s website also showed Metabiota as one of the companies it has invested in. Metabiota then partnered with Black & Veatch (B&V), a company with ties to the Department of Defense, to set up the labs in Ukraine.
The cover up of Hunter Biden's laptop is far more than his twisted crackhead lifestyle. Those emails are crucial to stopping Joe Biden's luist for a New World Order, no matter the price.
Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!
Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/
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Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:
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Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/
Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself
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Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin
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Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:
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