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Non-ionizing radiation exceeding 50 times the maximum allowed in open places
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40 views • September 13, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 11, 2021
New measurements of pulses between the non-ionizing and ionizing range, also known as Cherenkov radiation, have been made on beaches in Spain.
In a video recorded and shared by a follower of La Quinta Columna, it can be seen how the values are 50 times higher than normal on the Malvarrosa beach in Valencia. The woman has made the records with a BR-9A meter.
As the woman explains what she records and asks questions, the biostatistician and director of La Quinta Columna answers them, too, for all those who want to get one of these meters and know when they are measuring something out of the ordinary.
Once again, Orwell City brings the excerpt to English.
New measurements of pulses between the non-ionizing and ionizing range, also known as Cherenkov radiation, have been made on beaches in Spain.
In a video recorded and shared by a follower of La Quinta Columna, it can be seen how the values are 50 times higher than normal on the Malvarrosa beach in Valencia. The woman has made the records with a BR-9A meter.
As the woman explains what she records and asks questions, the biostatistician and director of La Quinta Columna answers them, too, for all those who want to get one of these meters and know when they are measuring something out of the ordinary.
Once again, Orwell City brings the excerpt to English.
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