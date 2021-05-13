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Starhuman Hybridisation as Universal Parallel Agenda to Technocratic Transhumanism
Sirebard
Sirebard
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38 views • May 13, 2021
Starhuman Hybridisation as Universal Parallel Agenda to Technocratic Transhumanism

Arcanum Arcanorum – Metamorphosis in Universal Reconfiguration

Fake Alien Invasion and Disclosure of Fake and True Extraterrestrial Intelligences within a 230K and 1.8 Million Timeframe of Starhuman Seeding on Planet Earth

Many researchers and observers of human history understand that the New World cannot come from political roots or movements, which have shaped the Old World in the relatively distant past.
Agenda 2030 of the 'Global Technocracy Reset' requires the next 10 years to implement at the Fabian turtle pace, with 2020 the midpoint between 2010 (Lock Step) and 2030.

This plan so engages an increasing surveillance-control system culminating in the victory not only over the world political, but the negation of all encoded scriptural patterns and prophecies.
Project Bluebeam is part of agenda 2030 and utilizes quantum mechanical principles and science to manifest a holographic fake alien invasion to 'fulfil' say the apocalyptic codes and forestall the true ET-UFO-UAP phenomenon in conjunction with AI and nanotechnology.

Preparation for a real ET contact (ETs being both our ancestors in mind and descendants in the body and linked to so called dead alive or 'passed over' ones) engages a human mental evolution in expectation of a 4th spacial hyperspace dimension to 'open up' or unfold from a 12-dimensional omnispace dimensional fractalized-discrete continuum to manifest a 5-dimensional spacetime within a reconfigured 12-dimensional quantum-twistor-line space as a tripartite timeless self-enfolding or circularized energy-frequency field equivalent to a four folded spacetime continuum embedded within a 12-dimensional omni-quantum-rotation-line spacetime matrix .

This effect will then be part of the reconfiguration of the universe, holographically fractalized in individualized starhuman body forms as the 'new ETs'.

https://www.academia.edu/48843678/Arcanum_Arcanorum_Metamorphosis_in_Universal_Reconfiguration
https://www.academia.edu/45591114/The_Physics_of_Morphogenetic_Planetary_Resurrection_and_Universal_Metamorphosis

https://www.academia.edu/44533228/Universal_Genesis_What_Banged_

https://www.academia.edu/43675282/God_Reborn_The_Birth_of_God_as_a_Superbrane_A_Story_of_Intelligent_Design_and_the_Creation_of_the_Quantum_Universe_in_the_Uniphyscon_of_Quantum_Entangled_Omnispace
https://www.academia.edu/48843678/Arcanum_Arcanorum_Metamorphosis_in_Universal_Reconfiguration
https://www.academia.edu/45591114/The_Physics_of_Morphogenetic_Planetary_Resurrection_and_Universal_Metamorphosis

https://www.academia.edu/44533228/Universal_Genesis_What_Banged_

https://www.academia.edu/43675282/God_Reborn_The_Birth_of_God_as_a_Superbrane_A_Story_of_Intelligent_Design_and_the_Creation_of_the_Quantum_Universe_in_the_Uniphyscon_of_Quantum_Entangled_Omnispace

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WABQpOJawitJ/
Keywords
starhuman hybridisation
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