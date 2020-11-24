BRITONS WHO TEST NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19(84) TWICE IN A WEEK ARE SET TO RECEIVE A “FREEDOM PASS”!!!

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Press For Truth
pressfortruth
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Big brother will give a thumbs up or a thumbs down on your freedoms depending on your test results starting soon in the UK. Officials in Whitehall are calling for a “freedom pass” in an effort to get back to some form of normalcies in the post COVID-19(84) nightmare.
According to the Telegram “They will allow someone to wander down the streets, and if someone else asks why they are not wearing a mask, they can show the card, letter or an App.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth points out that this is only the beginning of a much larger more sinister agenda while also providing practical solutions that you can work on to ensure you and your family come out the coming calamities unscathed!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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Sources:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8974617/Britons-test-negative-Covid-twice-week-set-receive-freedom-pass.html#comments
https://twitter.com/BillFOXLA/status/1328932610169561090/photo/1
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1330695619493638146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1330695619493638146%7Ctwgr%5E&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bobandsteve.com%2Fblog%2F2020%2F11%2F23%2Flet-him-eat-cake-or-at-least-in-peace
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1327907113742389248
COVID-19(84) EXPOSED! FEVER DETECTION CAMERAS & BIOMETRIC ID FOR PAYMENTS IS JUST THE BEGINNING!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/03sVoCSJ4B2X/