How Government Becomes Your GOD - Dr. Carl Jung's Untold Insight!
Published a day ago

This video shares Dr. Carl Jung's untold insight on how government becomes your god, or your archetypal parental figure.

For more context and quotes with analysis, view our whole series on this topic: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJnSe795NED6hytiRA1j3qn

The psychological origins of the state: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbKIp8qC_oMPeO1JJ7xXRNIK

Learn more, write an article, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us

A powerful philosophical book for any reader: https://nita.one/tao

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

