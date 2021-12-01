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Coach Dave LIVE | 12-1-2021 | SPECIAL GUEST DR. CARRIE MADEJ
Coach Dave LIVE
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152 views • December 01, 2021
Links from Today's Show:

Another Mandate block: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-federal-judge-blocks-vaccine-mandate-nationwide-protects-health-care-workers-across-america/

Find Dr. Madej at https://carriemadej.com

Lebron James (vaxxed) gets Covid-19: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/just-woke-fully-vaccinated-lebron-james-tests-positive-covid-19/

Visit https://thechristianrevolution.net

COACH DAVE LIVE

Always find Coach at - https://coachdavelive.com

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
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