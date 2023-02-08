Trained Politicians/Seals Clap for Biden as Americans Vomit

The State of the Union is political theater and Americans are sick of it. Tucker Carlson gives us the real state of our Union.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

Face The Nation - Biden gives State of the Union address to joint session of Congress | full video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X5N310n7wY

2. FoxNews.com - Tucker Carlson: We are becoming a country of despair

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6319951025112





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com