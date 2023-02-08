Trained Politicians/Seals Clap for Biden as Americans Vomit

The State of the Union is political theater and Americans are sick of it. Tucker Carlson gives us the real state of our Union.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
- Face The Nation - Biden gives State of the Union address to joint session of Congress | full video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X5N310n7wY
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6319951025112
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.