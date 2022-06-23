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Rice rat K-Cup Storage Coffee Capsules Pod Holder Glass Top Drawer Capsule Display Storage for k-cup 42pods
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40 views • June 23, 2022
About this item
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Holds 42 Pods for k-cup Capsules, keeps your k-cup capsules neatly organized, protected, and accessible, plus it can be placed directly underneath your coffee machine to save valuable counter space - perfect for home or office. Capsules are not included.
Easy-Open Drawer—Perfect for organization. The drawer’s front-to-back dividers allow for six tidy rows of 7 and make it easy to organize, load, and remove the capsules. Keep the capsules neatly hidden away then slide the drawer open when you’re ready to peruse your collection. Easily pull out, won’t make starch inside and fall off.
The drawer is made from solid metal with the environmental spraying in black and the top of the glass can support the weight of a coffee machine that won’t bend or sink in the middle. The feet at the bottom with the EVA rubber design allows for maximum ground contact for slip resistance and keep the starches away from your worktop and keep it steady.
The drawer in solid black take up very little counter space, space saving design of this coffee pod storage is suitable for kitchen or office, modern design like an artwork to decorate your home or room.
Great for completing your coffee station or gifting to your favorite coffee lover who want a quick and easy morning. Provide everyday convenience and keep away from trouble about the capsules organization.
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