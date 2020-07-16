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**GAVI - A Tangled Web of Treachery and Deceit ** The Backdoor to Funding the WHO - Global Vaccine Summit 2020
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74 views • July 16, 2020
** GAVI – Global Alliance For Vaccines and Immunization – Members: the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry in both industrialized and developing countries, research and technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private philanthropists. GAVI has observer status at the World Health Assembly.
** Bill & Melinda Gates are laughing all the way to the Bank and to our Graves
** GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance - Global Vaccine Summit 2020 The UK-hosted Global Vaccine Summit heralds a new era of global health collaboration as world leaders show overwhelming commitment to equitable immunization coverage and global health security in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event raised US$ 8.8 billion from 32 donor governments and 12 foundations, corporations and organizations to immunize 300 million children and support the global fight against COVID-19.
** WHO knowingly pushed deadly vaccine in India that killed thousands of children - https://www.naturalnews.com/041590_child_mortality_vaccines_india.html
** SHOCK STUDY: Countries with highest vaccination rates have highest infant mortality rates, too - https://www.naturalnews.com/054303_vaccination_infant_mortality_rates_vaccine_injury.html
** New study: Nations requiring the most vaccines tend to have the worst infant mortality rates - https://www.naturalnews.com/032306_vaccines_infant_mortality.html
** BOMBSHELL: Covid-19 infection rate may be 440% higher among children who received FLU SHOTS… while health “authorities” madly push more shots for the coming flu season
July 12, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-12-covid-19-infection-rate-higher-children-flu-shots.html#
** Bill & Melinda Gates are laughing all the way to the Bank and to our Graves
** GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance - Global Vaccine Summit 2020 The UK-hosted Global Vaccine Summit heralds a new era of global health collaboration as world leaders show overwhelming commitment to equitable immunization coverage and global health security in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event raised US$ 8.8 billion from 32 donor governments and 12 foundations, corporations and organizations to immunize 300 million children and support the global fight against COVID-19.
** WHO knowingly pushed deadly vaccine in India that killed thousands of children - https://www.naturalnews.com/041590_child_mortality_vaccines_india.html
** SHOCK STUDY: Countries with highest vaccination rates have highest infant mortality rates, too - https://www.naturalnews.com/054303_vaccination_infant_mortality_rates_vaccine_injury.html
** New study: Nations requiring the most vaccines tend to have the worst infant mortality rates - https://www.naturalnews.com/032306_vaccines_infant_mortality.html
** BOMBSHELL: Covid-19 infection rate may be 440% higher among children who received FLU SHOTS… while health “authorities” madly push more shots for the coming flu season
July 12, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-12-covid-19-infection-rate-higher-children-flu-shots.html#
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