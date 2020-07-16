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**GAVI - A Tangled Web of Treachery and Deceit ** The Backdoor to Funding the WHO - Global Vaccine Summit 2020
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74 views • July 16, 2020
** GAVI – Global Alliance For Vaccines and Immunization – Members: the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry in both industrialized and developing countries, research and technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private philanthropists. GAVI has observer status at the World Health Assembly.
** Bill & Melinda Gates are laughing all the way to the Bank and to our Graves
** GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance - Global Vaccine Summit 2020 The UK-hosted Global Vaccine Summit heralds a new era of global health collaboration as world leaders show overwhelming commitment to equitable immunization coverage and global health security in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event raised US$ 8.8 billion from 32 donor governments and 12 foundations, corporations and organizations to immunize 300 million children and support the global fight against COVID-19.
** WHO knowingly pushed deadly vaccine in India that killed thousands of children - https://www.naturalnews.com/041590_child_mortality_vaccines_india.html
** SHOCK STUDY: Countries with highest vaccination rates have highest infant mortality rates, too - https://www.naturalnews.com/054303_vaccination_infant_mortality_rates_vaccine_injury.html
** New study: Nations requiring the most vaccines tend to have the worst infant mortality rates - https://www.naturalnews.com/032306_vaccines_infant_mortality.html
** BOMBSHELL: Covid-19 infection rate may be 440% higher among children who received FLU SHOTS… while health “authorities” madly push more shots for the coming flu season
July 12, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-12-covid-19-infection-rate-higher-children-flu-shots.html#
Keywords
vaccinesflu shotsunbadhealthbadmedicinechinaimmunizationinfluenzawhoclinton foundationbillgaviworld bankstasinano technologywuhanunicefgates foundationcoronavirusmelindacovid-19corpsbbadhealthuk aidnational contact tracing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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