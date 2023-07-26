Matt Gaetz to Secretary Mayorkas: 'You Are Doing the Bidding of the Cartels!'

🚨Rep Matt Gaetz tells Secretary Mayorkas to HIS FACE: 'You Are Doing the Bidding of the Cartels!'
"The Mexican government is captive to the cartels. They are doing the bidding of the cartels, and based on your response today, so are you!"
@RepMattGaetz
https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1684220452690878466?s=20
