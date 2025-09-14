BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Heat Shock Proteins (HSPs) Kills Cancer Cells
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
158 views • 22 hours ago

Courtesy of https://richwayandfujibio.com/video/ & Richway Biomat distributor, Danny Tseng, of https://Bio-mats.com/danny & https://biomats.com/danny-tseng/.  Video going over thermotherapy (aka hyperthermia) as a safe and effective treatment for those with cancer.  Learn more at https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

Learn more about the genuine amethyst crystal/far-infrared/negative-ion Biomat FDA-registered medical device to achieve your wellness (AND financial) goal$ and/or overcome any health challenges by visiting: https://www.bio-mats.com/danny/infrared/the-fourth-treatment-for-medical-refugees

View clinical studies at: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat

To order a brand-new copy of a softcover about thermotherapy/hyperthermia book that's NO longer being printed by the publisher titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees," (also have in Spanish & Chinese) leave me a VM at my voice only #s below:1+786.441.2727

cell: 1+305.297.9360 (but I never text)

Toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975

Skype: ajnj08 (2 numbers)

[email protected] (PRIMARY

[email protected]

[email protected]

If you email me, be sure to leave me a voicemail since I get thousands of emails everyday!


Or, just send USD$250 (for my time) for each copy (including First Class mail worldwide shipping) via any of the below 3 methods:

  1. PayPal to: PayPal.me/DannyZen (should redirect to:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DannyZen

2. CashApp:

https://cash.app/$onehouseoffthegrid

3. snail-mail a paper check made out to:

Danny Tseng

7081 Environ Blvd

Apt 639

Lauderhill FL 33319

Be sure to TRIPLE-check your shipping address to avoid delays.

To learn how to possibly earn PASSIVE and/or RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP by becoming a global Richway distributor, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway


To see if the Biomat and/or Richway's other wellness tools would be a great fit for you, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation


oncologyfar-infraredalternative cancer treatmentsheat shock proteinslight medicineholistic cancer treatments
