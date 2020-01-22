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The Truth About Civil Rights & Gun Control
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22 views • January 22, 2020
Antifa attacks black conservatives marching in MLK Day parade, gun owners of every demographic peacefully opposed Democrats while 6 people were killed in gun-control Chicago and (satire) Gov Coonman Northam begged by staffers to reconsider his blackface MLK costume
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