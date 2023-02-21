Catholic Church SCHISM! Pope Benedict Book INSPIRES Catholic Conservatives AGAINST Pro-GAY Francis

Stew Peters Show





Feb 20, 2023





Is the Catholic Church going to split over Pope Francis’ woke agenda?

Michael Matt is here to speak out on the civil war being waged inside the Catholic Church over orthodoxy.

Pope Francis is extremely popular with the Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden apostate wing of the Church.

Pope Francis is not popular with practicing faithful Catholics who attend Church week after week.

The Pope cooperated with Pfizer and sold the bogus Covid-19 narrative that saw Churches close their doors.

Now, the Pope is attacking those who enjoy traditional Latin Mass!

Pope Francis is completely on board with the Great Reset and is fully supportive of the World Economic Forum’s agenda.

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Get the best sleep you’ve ever had with this high quality, non drowsy sleep supplement: https://sleepbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





LOSE WEIGHT, and CLEAN OUT your GUT: https://www2.gutcleanseprotocol.com/cid/7013w000002HTxJAAW





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2a8fz4-catholic-church-schism-pope-benedict-book-inspires-catholic-conservatives-a.html



