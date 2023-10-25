Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'The The Moon Landing_ Stanley Kubrick's Greatest Film _ How NASA and Hollywood Fooled the World
channel image
Truth John 14:6
497 Subscribers
50 views
Published Wednesday

The film decisively shows there was no 1969 moon landing. We have yet to be able to pass  through the Van Allen radiation belt as shown in the video. How it got pass YouTube sensors I believe is because of damage control used at the end of the video. They begin debunking some of the information and incorporated their own disputation by saying the reason we did not return to the moon was because of mysterious buildings appearing there. REALLY!

Keywords
nasahollywoodmoon landingstanley kubrick

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket