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New Trailer For 2,000 Mules... This Film By Dinesh D’Souza Is Already Changing Minds... They Use Intel Agency Technology And 4 Million Minutes Of Surveillance Video #ElectionFraud
Pain Coming
Pain Coming
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124 views • April 26, 2022
Dinesh D’Souza released a second trailer for the 2,000 Mules ballot trafficking exposé, which premiers the first week of May.

The film is already changing minds. 2,000 Mules uses intel agency technology and four million minutes of surveillance video to meticulously document the NGO ballot laundering operation that subverted the 2020 election. “True the Vote has the largest store of election intelligence for the 2020 election in the world,” Gregg Philips says in the new teaser.

The evidence was strong enough to convince high profile election fraud naysayers like Denis Prager, Sebastian Gorka, and Larry Elder to be part of the “jaw-dropping” documentary.

“Bold accusations require bold evidence,” Elder said. The film opens May 2nd and 4th in select theaters, with a virtual premier on May 7th. Streaming options are available starting May 8th.

#2000Mules #TruetheVote

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Keywords
2020 electionvoter frauddinesh dsouzaelection fraudballot harvestingsurveillance video2000 mulestrue the voteintel agency technology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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