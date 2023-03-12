Create New Account
Live with Attorney Thomas Renz and Pastor Derek Reimer
Published Yesterday |
3/8/2023
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

Pastor Derek Reimer has been released from jail! He will tell us about his experience during his protest of the drag queen story hour in Calgary and the charges he faces.
Attorney Thomas Renz joins us today. His best known client is America’s Frontline Doctors. He has a stark warning about what the pharmaceutical giants and governments have in store for future vaccines.
