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CANNA WORLD EXPO - ARDENT CANNABIS FOUNDER SHANEL LINDSAY
CANNA WORLD EXPO
CANNA WORLD EXPO
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10 views • December 16, 2020
CANNA WORLD EXPO is honored to have ARDENT personal decabroxylation Founder, Shanel Lindsay, as a symposium Speaker. Her vast knowledge of phytocannabinoids, decarboxylation extraction, and design of ARDENT for personal at-home use is in this video.

CANNA WORLD EXPO provides infotainment; where the roads of education and entertainment meet. Join us at the next CWE as we continue lively discussions and share laughs. Topics include natural wellness & immunity boosting, organic foods and botanicals, and resources to grow businesses.

CANNA WORLD EXPO's free symposiums assemble more than two dozen cannabis industry thought leaders from around the world each January, April, August and November. CWE's symposiums are free to attend. For additional details on the next symposium, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com

For additional information on ARDENT visit https://ardentcannabis.com
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cannabiscannabis oiloilextractionhemp oilardentcanna world expocweardent cannabisshanel lindsaydecarbdecarboxylationpersonal decarbat home decarb
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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