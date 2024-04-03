Create New Account
To The Owner Who Abandoned Valene, He's NOW much Happier And Handsome Than YOU Are
The Moho


Mar 30, 2024


To The Owner Who Abandoned Valene, He's NOW much Happier And Handsome Than YOU Are...


On 12 Feb, a lady called us when she found him a landfill: so emaciated that he even couldn't stand up to eat. They dumped him here covered in a black bag. Maybe they tried to throw him in water but didn't do so. It's in the middle of no where, rain will take him anyway. Even in extreme situation, he still wagged his tail. In his eyes, there is hope and never giving up spirit. We gave food, he tried to eat but couldn't take much. We even can count how many ribs in his skinny body...


Credit To: Sandra Ruttkowski

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6ZsCSp7u7g

