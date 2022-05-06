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EP 2936-6PM DOW TUMBLES 1300 POINTS - 'TRUTH MINISTRY' STOCKS CRUSHED
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30 views • May 06, 2022
EP 2936-6PM DOW TUMBLES 1300 POINTS - 'TRUTH MINISTRY' STOCKS CRUSHED 

Stocks suffered their worst day of the year on Thursday, pulling back sharply and completely erasing a rally from the prior session in a stunning reversal that deepened the market’s losses for 2022.  The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,315 points, or 3.9%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 4.3% and 5.9%, respectively. The moves come after a major rally for stocks on Wednesday. The Dow surged 932 points, or 2.81%, and the S&P 500 gained 2.99% for their biggest gains since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.19%.  Those gains had all been erased before noon in New York on Thursday.
 
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