EP 2936-6PM DOW TUMBLES 1300 POINTS - 'TRUTH MINISTRY' STOCKS CRUSHED 

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Stocks suffered their worst day of the year on Thursday, pulling back sharply and completely erasing a rally from the prior session in a stunning reversal that deepened the market’s losses for 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,315 points, or 3.9%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 4.3% and 5.9%, respectively. The moves come after a major rally for stocks on Wednesday. The Dow surged 932 points, or 2.81%, and the S&P 500 gained 2.99% for their biggest gains since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.19%. Those gains had all been erased before noon in New York on Thursday.
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