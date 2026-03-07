USS George H.W. Bush is deploying to the eastern Mediterranean, according to Fox News. If confirmed, this would place three U.S. carrier strike groups in the region - footage from last night

USS George H.W. Bush is deploying to the eastern Mediterranean, according to Fox News. If confirmed, this would place three U.S. carrier strike groups in the region.

Adding:

The USS Gerald Ford has entered the Red Sea through the Suez Canal.

The USS George H.W. Bush just finished pre-deployment certification and is ready to deploy from Virginia.

→ USS Abraham Lincoln — Arabian Sea/Persian Gulf

→ USS Gerald Ford — Red Sea

→ USS George H.W. Bush — ready to surge