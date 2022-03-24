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A Serviceman from Dagestan, Republic of Russia - Ibragimkhalil Gadzhiev, Saved the Lives of his Comrades. Before & After. (GRAPHIC 18) 032322
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462 views • March 24, 2022
Translated below into English what was found with this video.
A serviceman from Dagestan, Ibragimkhalil Gadzhiev, saved the lives of his comrades.
Covering his colleagues, Hajiyev destroyed over 50 neo-Nazis. Thanks to the courage and courage of Ibrahimkhalil, his comrades saved their lives.
He himself was injured and is in a military hospital.
Video 18
A serviceman from Dagestan, Ibragimkhalil Gadzhiev, saved the lives of his comrades.
Covering his colleagues, Hajiyev destroyed over 50 neo-Nazis. Thanks to the courage and courage of Ibrahimkhalil, his comrades saved their lives.
He himself was injured and is in a military hospital.
Video 18
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