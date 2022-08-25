The Moment of Truth Summit Missouri Freedom Fighter

Amber's family fled communist China after World War 2. Took refuge in Taiwan and made their way to America. Amber woke up after the rona and saw how bad her children's education was. Full of Neo Marxism, CRT, She is others formed the St. Charles District Parents Association in Missouri. They are activist fighting pronagrapgy in schools, election Fraud, CT, etc. SCC Parent Association, St. Charles County District's Missouri

https://sccparentsassociation.com/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/stcharlespamo/?_rdr

The SCC Parents Association provides the platform, the education, and the tools for parents to become the best advocates for their children and to hold our Saint Charles County public schools accountable. Our goal is to ensure that students are the number one priority when it comes to school governance and policy, and that the education received in our public schools aligns with our Missouri Constitution which is to preserve the rights and liberties of the people.

The SCC Parents Association is a nonprofit association that relies on contributions from fellow patriots, like yourself. Your donations will help us fight to secure our rights as parents. Whether we are hosting community events or taking legal action, your donations will go a long way to help us keep parents informed and in charge.

A community informed and empowered becomes a community activated.

The Moment of Truth Summit





By The Moment of Truth Summit , 22 August, 2022





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springfield mo, mike lindell, moment of truth summit, aug 20 and 21 2022, Freedom Fighter, St. Charles County School District Parents Association, Dr. Eric Nepute