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Here's Why Bill Gates Wants Indemnity - Are You Willing to Take The Risk
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43 views • May 10, 2020
I neat, compact video segment on what is going on, behind the big push for mandatory mass-vaccination, and why YOU should be cautioned. If the "experts" are saying how dangerous most of these vaccines are, should you not also be concerned? - Then WHY should they be made mandatory for everyone, if there are serious questions of their safety? Then WHY should Pres. Donald J. Trump "fast-track" vaccine manufacturing, without all the needed safety tests and evaluations first? ? ?
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