Trump’s $400 million Ba'al-room Blitz: Building the Third Temple Under the Oval Office

If you still think the latest "shooting" at the White House was real, you need to brush up on your psychological operations (PSYOPS). Donald Drumpf is building the Third Temple under the East Wing for the satanic pedovore cult while you’re distracted by the theater. Meanwhile, a NASA account predicted the shooter’s name FOUR YEARS ago? The 1 in 2.5 quadrillion "coincidence" strikes again.





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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2048473650911699203?s=20





TPB 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQufxG1GcAk





Ricky cooking a chicken in a mailbox:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Qfqo3XdUcB0?feature=share





Karoline Leavitt:

https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2048824905169305821?s=20





Mr. Redpills on Hegseth:

https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2048818140478378415?s=20





Woman Taking Champagne:

https://x.com/SpencerHakimian/status/2048752229239099564?s=20





IDF shirt shooter WH:

https://x.com/i/status/2048292704883282025





Hot Mic - No Security:

https://x.com/cwebbonline/status/2048836672595665324?s=20





Baal room:

https://x.com/i/status/1982781538321195072





Ballroom:

https://x.com/TheRealJChubby/status/2048513664286924938?s=20





Lindsey Graham ballroom at WH:

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2048893317220577730?s=20





Media Coordination:

https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/2048512208640897146?s=20





Trump said he and his friends would pay for ballroom HIMSELF:

https://x.com/SarAEsQMd/status/2049008264592138491?s=20





Netanyahu shocked about assasination attempt:

https://x.com/OunkaOnX/status/2048370772008407496?s=20





Pete Hegseth on drugs 1 & 2

https://x.com/i/status/2048237171199369657

https://x.com/i/status/2048439940284141818

Timeline planned out - Martinez 1893 :

https://x.com/TPV_John/status/2048818698438287623?s=20 -





Timeline War:

https://x.com/OliverJanich/status/2048619679862997487?s=20





Ford Tracking In Cars:

https://x.com/JosephLTrahan/status/2048487323856461993?s=20





Trump FISA:

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2048435615843180944?s=20

Ukrainian drone strikes:

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/2049109150635053337?s=20



